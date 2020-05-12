Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Reduces Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 72.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,747 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,881,000. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 28,582,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,389 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 9,449,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,598 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,974,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,136,000 after acquiring an additional 711,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,351,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,758,000 after purchasing an additional 656,054 shares during the period.

IEMG stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.92. 809,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,498,473. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.00. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.65 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

