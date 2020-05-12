Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 183,806 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management cut its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 88.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,806 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $77.48. 7,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,909. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $107.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

