Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 3,746 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lessened its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,746 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.07, for a total transaction of $1,734,941.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,410,797.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.28, for a total transaction of $76,343.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,770.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,455 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,151. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NOC traded up $2.25 on Tuesday, hitting $329.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,540. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $263.31 and a 1-year high of $385.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $325.26 and its 200 day moving average is $346.04. The firm has a market cap of $55.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.81.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.1 EPS for the current year.

NOC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.22.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.