GET Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $9,158.00 (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 12th. One GET Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00002698 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Liquid and IDEX. GET Protocol has a market cap of $2.73 million and $9,158.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GET Protocol has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00043478 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $325.04 or 0.03658150 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00056144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00032002 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001929 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011264 BTC.

GET Protocol Token Profile

GET Protocol (CRYPTO:GET) is a token. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets. GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GET Protocol Token Trading

GET Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

