Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Position Lifted by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.81. 4,580,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,971,274. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.52. The firm has a market cap of $101.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.72.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $982,223.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,931.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $188,141.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,575.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,585 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,283. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.19.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

