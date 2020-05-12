GINcoin (GIN) Price Reaches $0.0041 on Top Exchanges

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. GINcoin has a market cap of $33,178.17 and approximately $12.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GINcoin has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One GINcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GINcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,801.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.12 or 0.02137526 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $231.01 or 0.02624820 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00474651 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012579 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00691700 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00068273 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00024522 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00475323 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GINcoin Profile

GINcoin (GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto.

GINcoin Coin Trading

GINcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GINcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GINcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.