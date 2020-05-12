Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,237 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Glacier Bancorp worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 1,062.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Director John W. Murdoch bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.82 per share, for a total transaction of $27,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Randall M. Chesler bought 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.20 per share, for a total transaction of $99,828.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,389.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,440 shares of company stock worth $242,137. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GBCI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Glacier Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $38.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $46.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 29.31%. The company had revenue of $167.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.37 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.74%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

