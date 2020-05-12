Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LAND. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Gladstone Land from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gladstone Land presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.98.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.01. 3,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.46. The company has a market capitalization of $297.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.00 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.75.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $15.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Land will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 160.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 68.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 576.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. 33.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.