Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) Short Interest Update

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 767,400 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the April 15th total of 553,600 shares. Approximately 24.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 65,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.7 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global Eagle Entertainment stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) by 851.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,915 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.16% of Global Eagle Entertainment worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

ENT stock opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. Global Eagle Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66. The company has a market cap of $8.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($9.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($8.50) by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $162.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Eagle Entertainment will post -40.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ENT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Global Eagle Entertainment in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Global Eagle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Eagle Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

