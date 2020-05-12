GlobalBoost-Y Trading 81.4% Higher This Week (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 81.4% against the US dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $208,802.24 and approximately $840.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,906.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $190.07 or 0.02134044 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.11 or 0.02628495 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00475020 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.26 or 0.00698989 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00012116 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00068533 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00024887 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00471149 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

