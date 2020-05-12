Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Itau BBA Securities

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) was downgraded by research analysts at Itau BBA Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GLOB. Citigroup upped their target price on Globant from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Globant from $121.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Globant from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Globant from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.40.

GLOB stock traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.62. The stock had a trading volume of 12,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,628. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Globant has a 1-year low of $70.83 and a 1-year high of $141.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.94 and a 200 day moving average of $106.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Globant had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $184.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Globant will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Globant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Globant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Globant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Globant by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in Globant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

