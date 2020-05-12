Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the April 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 401,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on GLOB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.

GLOB opened at $123.23 on Tuesday. Globant has a one year low of $70.83 and a one year high of $141.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Globant had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $184.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.46 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globant will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Globant by 3.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,034,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $94,702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 16.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,415,083 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $150,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth $1,998,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

