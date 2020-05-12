GoByte Price Reaches $0.0229 on Major Exchanges (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0229 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and HitBTC. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar. GoByte has a total market cap of $168,572.51 and approximately $5,078.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GoByte alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00073807 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 7,346,371 coins. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.