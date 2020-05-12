Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Receives “Hold” Rating from Northland Securities

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Northland Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $2.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.

GOGO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Gogo from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.81.

Get Gogo alerts:

NASDAQ GOGO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.82. 98,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,387. Gogo has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $7.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $184.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Gogo’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Gogo will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOGO. Beacon Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at about $0. Assetmark purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 3rd quarter valued at $0. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Gogo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 12,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC lifted its position in Gogo by 3.4% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.