Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $31.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 24.55%.

Shares of NYSE:GSBD traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $15.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,130. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.70 million, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.97%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Several research analysts have commented on GSBD shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.75 to $16.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

In other Goldman Sachs BDC news, Director Jaime Ardila bought 5,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,651.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,445 shares in the company, valued at $330,349.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross Jay Kari bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $59,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,061 shares in the company, valued at $177,870.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 24,289 shares of company stock worth $313,833 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

