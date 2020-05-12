Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) a GBX 155 Price Target

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been given a GBX 155 ($2.04) price target by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VOD. UBS Group set a GBX 190 ($2.50) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Vodafone Group to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 148 ($1.95) in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 170 ($2.24) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.37) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 148 ($1.95) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 180.93 ($2.38).

Shares of LON VOD traded up GBX 8.52 ($0.11) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 121.52 ($1.60). 65,183,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,020,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $32.57 billion and a PE ratio of -4.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 112.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 139.52. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of GBX 92.76 ($1.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 195.65 ($2.57).

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Margherita D. Valle acquired 71,246 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £99,031.94 ($130,270.90).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

