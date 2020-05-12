Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s (GSF) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

GSF traded up GBX 3.75 ($0.05) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 101.96 ($1.34). 13,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 0.91 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 102 ($1.34). The stock has a market cap of $49.89 million and a PE ratio of -35.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 96.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 96.26.

