Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 217.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graco alerts:

In other news, insider Mark D. Eberlein sold 14,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $784,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,585.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 20,337 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,139,278.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,926 shares in the company, valued at $12,208,214.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,337 shares of company stock worth $2,933,959. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GGG shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Graco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Graco from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Graco from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Graco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

GGG stock opened at $46.57 on Tuesday. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.43 and a 52-week high of $56.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.57.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $373.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 17th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.