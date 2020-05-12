Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Insider David Arnold Sells 11,739 Shares

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) insider David Arnold sold 11,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 637 ($8.38), for a total transaction of £74,777.43 ($98,365.47).

On Wednesday, May 6th, David Arnold sold 33,145 shares of Grafton Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 599 ($7.88), for a total transaction of £198,538.55 ($261,166.21).

GFTU traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 640 ($8.42). 1,574,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.77, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.77. Grafton Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 356 ($4.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 997 ($13.11). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 559.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 777.26. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.88.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,060 ($13.94) to GBX 670 ($8.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grafton Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 770 ($10.13) to GBX 750 ($9.87) in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 803 ($10.56).

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

