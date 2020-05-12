Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Short Interest Update

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the April 15th total of 4,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, CEO Gary Guidry purchased 850,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,437,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp purchased 3,126,700 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $781,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,532,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,883,044. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,434,670 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,928 over the last three months.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moerus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 17,574,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718,525 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,663,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 136,638 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $6,005,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,070,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 224,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,464,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 586,880 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:GTE opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $2.22.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $127.93 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GTE shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.49.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.