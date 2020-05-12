Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Mackie

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) was downgraded by equities researchers at Mackie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GTE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Scotiabank cut shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Gran Tierra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.49.

GTE stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.27. 10,804,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,590,867. Gran Tierra Energy has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $2.22.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $127.93 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Gary Guidry purchased 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,437,200 shares in the company, valued at $859,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp bought 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,432,176 shares in the company, valued at $19,419,400.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 5,434,670 shares of company stock worth $1,336,928.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,224,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 620,323 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,063,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 77,969 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 304.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 69,887 shares in the last quarter.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

