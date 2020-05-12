Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Elm Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.05% and a negative net margin of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $6.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:GECC traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.31. 64,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,402. The company has a market cap of $32.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average of $6.53. Great Elm Capital has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 30.09%. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.46%.

GECC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Great Elm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Elm Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

