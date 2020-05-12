Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its target price raised by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GDOT. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Northland Securities raised shares of Green Dot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.17.

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average of $27.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.00. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $51.86.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.12 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 13.49%. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Robert Strub sold 4,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $115,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ffcm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Green Dot by 540.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

