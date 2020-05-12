Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Given New $50.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its price target boosted by SunTrust Banks from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target suggests a potential upside of 62.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GDOT. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.26 and its 200 day moving average is $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.00. Green Dot has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $51.86.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $362.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.12 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Green Dot will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert Strub sold 4,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $115,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ffcm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Green Dot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 540.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

