Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Green Dot in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Green Dot from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Get Green Dot alerts:

NYSE:GDOT opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.17. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $51.86.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.12 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Robert Strub sold 4,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $115,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,538,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in Green Dot by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 49,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Green Dot during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Green Dot by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,629,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,379,000 after purchasing an additional 79,111 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Green Dot by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continental Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Green Dot by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Continental Advisors LLC now owns 66,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.