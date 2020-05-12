Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) Short Interest Up 39.3% in April

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,810,000 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the April 15th total of 4,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 699,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days. Currently, 17.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.12. Green Plains has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.92.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $632.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.00 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 10.92% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $38,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,669.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 17.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 60,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Green Plains from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Green Plains from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Green Plains presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

