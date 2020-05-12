GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. GreenSky had a net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 103.33%. The firm had revenue of $121.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of GSKY stock traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $3.90. 21,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,285. The company has a market capitalization of $786.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.30. GreenSky has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average is $6.85.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GSKY shares. Citigroup cut shares of GreenSky from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of GreenSky from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised GreenSky from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. GreenSky presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.68.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

