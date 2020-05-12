Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at UBS Group

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GO. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.45.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.41. The stock had a trading volume of 53,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,183. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.77. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $47.57.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $760.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.13 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

In other news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 138,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $4,750,806.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,198,281.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $38,676.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,520,824 shares of company stock valued at $574,667,661.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GO. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $417,000.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.