GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Stock Rating Upgraded by KeyCorp

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) was upgraded by stock analysts at KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

GRUB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of GrubHub from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of GrubHub from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of GrubHub from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of GrubHub from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GrubHub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.92.

GrubHub stock traded up $16.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,907,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,955,451. GrubHub has a 1-year low of $29.35 and a 1-year high of $80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.06. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.69 and a beta of 1.21.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that GrubHub will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $53,508.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,044.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,356 shares of company stock worth $377,196. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRUB. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of GrubHub by 10.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 77,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of GrubHub by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,994,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,967,000 after acquiring an additional 113,431 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GrubHub by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 85,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in GrubHub by 21.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the first quarter valued at $861,000.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

