Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) has been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.88.

SUPV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th.

NYSE SUPV opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. Grupo Supervielle has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $9.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $166.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.61.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $116.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 780.4% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,361,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 1,207,010 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 84.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 157,224 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $524,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Grupo Supervielle during the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

