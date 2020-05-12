GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,300 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the April 15th total of 76,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In related news, VP Bor-Tay Wu sold 10,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $81,016.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 912,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,391,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Yau sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $604,800 over the last three months. Insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in GSI Technology during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in GSI Technology by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in GSI Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in GSI Technology by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 10,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in GSI Technology by 12.4% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

GSIT stock opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.33. GSI Technology has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $178.08 million, a PE ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 1.03.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $8.54 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 23.85% and a negative return on equity of 10.92%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of GSI Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers synchronous static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

