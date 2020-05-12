GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its position in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,062,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 816,196 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.30% of GSX Techedu worth $129,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the first quarter valued at $371,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. 20.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSX stock opened at $39.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. GSX Techedu Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 198.15.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. GSX Techedu had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. GSX Techedu’s revenue was up 382.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that GSX Techedu Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

GSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group initiated coverage on GSX Techedu in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GSX Techedu in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on GSX Techedu in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their price target on GSX Techedu from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

