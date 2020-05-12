Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director Purchases $71,746.00 in Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director James S. Bunch bought 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.74 per share, with a total value of $71,746.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,628. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTY traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.58. 22,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $288.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.43. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $34.16.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $25.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.70 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GNTY. ValuEngine raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNTY. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 24.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

