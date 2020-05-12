GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $190.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 66.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GWPH. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $203.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.25.

NASDAQ:GWPH traded up $4.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.86. The company had a trading volume of 819,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,898. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 52 week low of $67.98 and a 52 week high of $188.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.26 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.67.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.64. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $3,978,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,221,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,248,684.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,045 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,107.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 619,728 shares of company stock worth $4,157,466. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 192.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

