GXChain (GXC) Price Tops $0.45 on Major Exchanges

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 12th. GXChain has a market capitalization of $28.94 million and approximately $12.45 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GXChain has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00005058 BTC on exchanges including QBTC, Bit-Z, BigONE and OTCBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00028319 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00009678 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About GXChain

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Binance, Bit-Z, DragonEX, QBTC, Gate.io, OTCBTC and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

