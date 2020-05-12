H2O Innovation (HEO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 13th.

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$33.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$33.80 million.

Shares of CVE HEO traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,989. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.89. H2O Innovation has a fifty-two week low of C$0.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.31.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of H2O Innovation from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology in Canada, the United States, Spain, China, the United Arab Emirates, Mexico, France, Egypt, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment for the production of drinking water and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater.

