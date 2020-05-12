Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HWC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,178,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Shares of HWC stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.06. The company had a trading volume of 12,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,318. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $44.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.38.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $319.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

