Handshake Trading Down 22.6% Over Last Week (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 11th. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $26.52 million and $19.34 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handshake coin can now be bought for about $0.0977 or 0.00001123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Handshake has traded down 22.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Handshake Profile

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 271,353,309 coins. Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS. Handshake ‘s official website is handshake.org. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake.

Handshake Coin Trading

Handshake can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

