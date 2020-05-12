Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,572 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HASI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 78,256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,289,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,577,000 after acquiring an additional 28,872 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $28.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 21.77 and a quick ratio of 21.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.84. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $39.91.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap news, EVP J Brendan Herron sold 19,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $714,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Chuslo purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $84,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 280,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,579.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 11,000 shares of company stock worth $206,860 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

