Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 512,700 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the April 15th total of 411,700 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 299,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on THG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $130.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

Shares of NYSE THG traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.90. 18,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,813. Hanover Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $75.11 and a 1-year high of $144.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hanover Insurance Group will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.96, for a total transaction of $91,098.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,253.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 75,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 304.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,344,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

