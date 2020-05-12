Happycoin Price Hits $0.0117 (HPC)

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded down 21.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 12th. In the last week, Happycoin has traded 42.8% lower against the dollar. Happycoin has a market capitalization of $296,616.00 and $2,782.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Happycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.74 or 0.00816678 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00032642 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00265263 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002052 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000789 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin Profile

Happycoin (HPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 25,425,757 coins. The official website for Happycoin is happycointech.org. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Happycoin

Happycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Happycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Happycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

