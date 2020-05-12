Harmony Price Hits $0.0027 (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 49.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. During the last week, Harmony has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Harmony token can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Binance DEX. Harmony has a market cap of $12.29 million and $37.59 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00044047 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $323.77 or 0.03690376 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00056550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00032135 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001843 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011406 BTC.

Harmony Profile

ONE is a token. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,596,807,869 tokens. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one.

Harmony Token Trading

Harmony can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

