HarmonyCoin (HMC) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

HarmonyCoin (CURRENCY:HMC) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One HarmonyCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. HarmonyCoin has a market cap of $50.06 and approximately $49.00 worth of HarmonyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HarmonyCoin has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HarmonyCoin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.71 or 0.02116137 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00090094 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00177816 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00041911 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About HarmonyCoin

HarmonyCoin’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. HarmonyCoin’s total supply is 33,565,561,235 coins and its circulating supply is 561,235 coins. HarmonyCoin’s official website is www.hmc21.co. HarmonyCoin’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity.

HarmonyCoin Coin Trading

HarmonyCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HarmonyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HarmonyCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HarmonyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HarmonyCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HarmonyCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.