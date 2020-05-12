Harvey Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,075 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 6.5% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Apple by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 619,341 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $181,869,000 after acquiring an additional 27,523 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,305 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in Apple by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 18,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $315.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $270.01 and a 200-day moving average of $281.52. The company has a market cap of $1,365.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Apple’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

