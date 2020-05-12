Harworth Group PLC (LON:HWG) Insider Chris Birch Sells 14,403 Shares

Harworth Group PLC (LON:HWG) insider Chris Birch sold 14,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.24), for a total transaction of £13,538.82 ($17,809.55).

Shares of Harworth Group stock traded down GBX 2.30 ($0.03) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 92 ($1.21). 73,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,431. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 96.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 124.75. Harworth Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 83.66 ($1.10) and a one year high of GBX 160.23 ($2.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market cap of $296.28 million and a PE ratio of 11.65.

Harworth Group (LON:HWG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 7.90 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 11.60 ($0.15) by GBX (3.70) (($0.05)). On average, equities research analysts expect that Harworth Group PLC will post 185.0000078 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. This is an increase from Harworth Group’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Harworth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Peel Hunt cut their price target on shares of Harworth Group from GBX 146 ($1.92) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Harworth Group Company Profile

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

