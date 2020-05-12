HC Wainwright Increases Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) Price Target to $2.50

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $2.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MNLO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Menlo Therapeutics from $8.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

MNLO opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. Menlo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average of $3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.41). On average, analysts anticipate that Menlo Therapeutics will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNLO. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Menlo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,084,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $2,583,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Menlo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $17,185,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Menlo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $4,329,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Menlo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,516,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Menlo Therapeutics Company Profile

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

