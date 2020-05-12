HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX)

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $5.50 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 98.56% from the stock’s previous close.

DRRX has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on DURECT in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.02.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,747,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,314. DURECT has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.37 million, a P/E ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 100.24% and a negative net margin of 69.61%. The business had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 million. On average, equities analysts predict that DURECT will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of DURECT in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in DURECT by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,979 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of DURECT during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DURECT during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of DURECT during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 46.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

