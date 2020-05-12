HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.42% from the stock’s previous close.

CDXC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Chromadex in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Chromadex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chromadex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chromadex in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

NASDAQ CDXC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.29. 24,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,635. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average is $3.87. Chromadex has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $326.44 million, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Chromadex had a negative net margin of 69.44% and a negative return on equity of 140.70%. The firm had revenue of $14.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 million. Equities analysts predict that Chromadex will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDXC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chromadex by 1,629.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,884,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,992,000 after buying an additional 1,775,638 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chromadex in the second quarter worth about $3,279,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chromadex in the first quarter worth about $1,853,000. Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP purchased a new position in shares of Chromadex in the fourth quarter worth about $1,358,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chromadex in the second quarter worth about $995,000. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

