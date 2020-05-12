HC Wainwright Reiterates Hold Rating for Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE)

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Polarityte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Polarityte from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

NASDAQ PTE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 410,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,569. Polarityte has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $34.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.72.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 million. Polarityte had a negative net margin of 1,636.46% and a negative return on equity of 169.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Polarityte will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTE. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Polarityte by 415.8% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 56,370 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Polarityte by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Polarityte by 24.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 988,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 196,956 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Polarityte by 48.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 15,707 shares in the last quarter. 20.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Polarityte

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

