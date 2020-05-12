Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,415 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $4,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 18.8% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 170,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 195.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 523,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,488,000 after buying an additional 346,593 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 273.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,482,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,349,000 after buying an additional 1,085,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $23.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.38. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.36 million. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEAK. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James lowered Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.30.

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.13 per share, with a total value of $96,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

